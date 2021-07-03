Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears details the disturbing death threats following pop star’s testimony

Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed that she has been recieving disturbing death threats since Britney spoke up in court.

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed that she and her kids have been subject to death threats after she broke her silence on her sister Britney Spears's plea in court. If you missed it, in her testimony, Britney detailed her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship" and renewed criticism of her family.

Last week, through a 13-minute phone call, Britney, 39, called out their father Jamie Spears, the co-conservator of her finances who also oversaw her personal and medical care for the first 11 years of her conservatorship, and others involved in her life, including her family. While Britney did not name her sister, she did say that her family did nothing to stop this. After her testimony, Jamie took to Instagram Stories to defend her family. After which, Britney fans took out their feelings on Jamie by seemingly bombarding her with death threats.

After Britney spoke, her father's attorney said in a statement, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much." In March, Jamie's lawyer told CNN that "Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest." Earlier this week, Britney's father petitioned the court to investigate the claims the pop star made in her testimony. Many of Britney's fans have accused Jamie Lynn and other members of their family of taking advantage of the singer's success, ignoring or enabling her alleged mistreatment and not speaking out more in support of her or endorsing their #FreeBritney campaign.

