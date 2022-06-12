Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are 'very happy' following their nuptials, haven't planned a honeymoon; Reports

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari was perfect. On Thursday night, the couple married in the singer's house in Los Angeles, California, saying "I do" in front of 60 guests. According to a source, as per PEOPLE, Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, are "enjoying being newlyweds and just hanging out in Los Angeles," adding, "They are both very happy."

The source added, "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip." During the wedding, Spears went down the aisle in a bespoke Atelier Versace gown before changing costumes three times during the night. Pink blooms, including garden roses, peonies, and hydrangeas, filled the aisles where guests sat on wooden seats for the ceremony. "Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

However, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez were among those in attendance. Interestingly, Spears posted a lovely video montage of wedding footage on Instagram the day after her wedding. The 44-second Instagram clip, set to Haley Reinhart's interpretation of Can't Help Falling in Love, the Elvis Presley song Britney Spears went down the aisle to, provides a look inside the couple's special day.

The video also includes private moments from the ceremony and celebration, as well as the Circus singer and the actor/fitness trainer getting ready. Spears can be seen stepping into a Cinderella-style carriage wrapped in foliage and pink flowers, complete with a white horse, at one point. Meanwhile, Spears and Asghari met during the shooting of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. They revealed they were expecting their first child together in April, but Spears miscarried a few weeks later.

