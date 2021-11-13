Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as she CELEBRATES end of conservatorship; See post

Britney Spears is rejoicing and thanking her fans after an L.A. court ended her 13-year conservatorship on Friday. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever," the pop artist captioned an Instagram video of fans cheering outside the L.A. courtroom.

However, in another post, Spears shared a photo of herself writing, “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever!!!!” Meanwhile, Sam Asghari, Spears' fiancé, also rejoiced on social media, posting a snapshot of the word "Freedom" and writing, “History was made today. Britney is Free!” The news that the conservatorship was terminated marked the conclusion of a lengthy journey for the music sensation. Under a hearing on June 23, Spears broke her silence and outlined the struggles she has faced during the decades-long conservatorship, expressing her "wish" and "dream" for the conservatorship to end. She also emphasised her desire for justice and the prosecution of her father for "conservatorship abuse."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Spears hired prosecutor-turned-litigist Mathew Rosengart after L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny allowed her the freedom to select a counsel of her choice for the first time in July. Jamie Spears, Spears' father, was suspended as conservator of Spears' estate in September, leading Rosengart to initiate an inquiry into the alleged conservatorship abuse.

Interestingly, Britney Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the pinnacle of her career when her father instituted the conservatorship in February 2008, after a series of public mental health issues. It was meant to be a short-term agreement.

