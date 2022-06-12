Britney Spears says 'fairytales are real' as she shares emotional video montage of wedding with Sam Asghari

Following her fairytale wedding ceremony, Britney Spears is sharing glimpses of her big day with fans. On Saturday, the pop sensation took to Instagram and posted a montage video from her wedding day with Sam Asghari. The video was set to the beats of Elvis Presley's Can’t Help Falling in Love which perfectly complimented the rosy palette of their wedding.

In her video, Britney walked her fans through her process of preparing for the wedding as the montage began with a sketch of her and Sam then toured through their wedding bands, her gorgeous Versace bridal gown and the groom's classic tux. Then came on the main leads of the event, as Asghari posed for the camera followed by Britney flashing a smile at the lens while dolled up in her white dress. The Toxic singer also showed off her princess carriage which carried her to the aisle, embellished in roses and pulled by a white horse decorated with gold hoops.

The scene then quickly shifted to Britney on the head of the aisle, standing beside Sam as they gaze into each other's eyes and read out their vows. After finishing the ceremony, the newlywed couple walks down the aisle hand-in-hand with wide smiles as the crowd cheers for their union. Sam and Britney went back on the carriage and had a sweet moment on the balcony together. Now with the traditional customs done, Britney shared the customised towels and the couple's wedding card while a video from their happening reception was shown.

In the end, the couple left the event in their white Rolls Royce with the "Just Married" sign hanging at the back of their lavish ride. The pop star captioned her post, "Fairytales are real," as she to which her now-husband replied as he commented, "Out of a movie." Paris Hilton who was at the wedding also wrote in the comments, "Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis."

Check out Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding montage below:

