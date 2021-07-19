Britney Spears says 'I quit' as she REFUSES to perform on stage again under her father as conservator

Britney Spears shares a post on how conservatorship has affected her career and why she won't perform again until she is still under it.

Britney Spears recently shared a post on Instagram where she called out her colleagues from the music industry who have now come in support of her amid the conservatorship battle but have remained silent for years. In her new Instagram post, Spears also addressed her dance videos on the photo-sharing app and revealed why she is more happy posting them rather than performing onstage with her father as her conservator.

The pop icon took to Instagram to share a post where she criticised her father, Jamie Spears for controlling her career and wrote, "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years."

Adding further about not performing onstage anymore, Spears said, "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

The singer also touched upon her sister Jamie Lynn Spears who had previously voiced her support for Spears and referred to her as "so called support system" while stating that she wasn't happy how her sister performed on her songs at a show.

Spears further also said that the conservatorship has "killed" her dreams and wrote, "So all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! "

Britney recently gained her first victory in the conservatorship battle as he won the right to hire her own lawyer at last week's court hearing.

