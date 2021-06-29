Britney Spears says 'more to dream' as she shares a glimpse of her Maui vacation; WATCH

Britney Spears shared a post on how she is enjoying her Maui vacay with a video flaunting the gorgeous view from her room.

Britney Spears headed off for a vacation to Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after delivering a heartbreaking testimony at her conservatorship hearing. The singer is drawing worldwide support as everyone including fans and her friends from the industry are rooting for the conservatorship to be canceled. In her recent post on Instagram, Britney shared a video giving a sneak peek of her vacation in Maui. The singer was seen looking beach-ready as she wore a red bikini in the video.

The video also gave her fans a gorgeous view from her hotel balcony. Although it was Spears' note written in the caption that caught more attention considering how hopeful and happy she sounded as per fans. The singer shared her experience of "driving the cheapest car" and the sound of the ocean at night as she spoke about her holiday in Maui.

Britney shared her happiness about witnessing a sense of "togetherness" that Maui brings as she wrote, "More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui."

Check out Britney Spears' video from Maui Here

Spears' boyfriend too had shared an Instagram story with her where the duo was seen working out together. Re-sharing the same to her account, Spears mentioned, "Mental and physical workout comes before anything at this point."

As per reports, Britney is having a "relaxed" time on her vacation following the conservatorship hearing where she gave a 20-minute testimony that detailed her traumatic experience over the past years.

