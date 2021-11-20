Britney Spears says 'my baby stole the show' as she GUSHES about Sam Asghari's red carpet look; See post

Looks like Britney Spears is in awe of her fiancé. After Sam Asghari walked the red carpet at the House of Gucci film premiere in Los Angeles, the singer posted a photo of her "baby," complimenting his red carpet appearances. "Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci," the 39-year-old captioned her post. "Sorry to the cast but my baby is (fire emoji).

Check out her post here:

Then, referring to a photo of a shirtless Asghari, 27, in a pool, she wrote, "I'm the photographer on the first one. However, Asghari wore a tight-fitting suit and a bright button-down dress shirt with its collar bulging over the suit's lapel to the premiere without Spears. Donatella Versace planned and styled the complete ensemble, Asghari said on the red carpet. As per PEOPLE, Asghari went on to praise Versace, whom Spears has said would create her wedding gown, saying the famed fashion mogul is "awesome."

Meanwhile, Asghari said last week that the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship was "an amazing time" for the pair and that he "absolutely" anticipated the legal restriction on her fiancée will be lifted. "I'm just living my life and we're going to have such an amazing future together," he said. "I just can't wait for all of that to happen."

Interestingly, according to a source, as per PEOPLE, Asghari and Spears have begun to arrange their wedding. Asghari proposed on September 12, only five days after Jamie Spears, the singer's father, filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship. (On September 29, Jamie, 69, was dismissed as conservator of his daughter's inheritance.)

