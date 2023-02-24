Britney Spears says she deserves respect as she calls out media portal for ‘borderline harassment’

Britney Spears has taken to social media to express her views on the news shared by a certain news portal. The Criminal singer uploaded a clip from The Andy Griffith Show showcasing a conversation between a father and a son where the former says that ‘mean’ and ‘unkind’ stories about people should not be circulated. The boy replies that nobody wants to buy the paper when nice stories are printed. Britney Spears says wants to feel respected and supported

Britney accompanied the video with a long caption articulating her thoughts on the same. The singer said that the ‘constant lies’ by a particular news portal are extremely disturbing for her and ‘borderline harassment’. She added that it is important for her to feel supported and respected at this point in her life, and that it is heartbreaking for her to read the news about her. “I meditate over hope and excitement for my future!!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect!!! It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is!!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world!!!” Britney concluded. Britney Spears’ Instagram caption

Britney Spears requests fans to not send cops to her house A few days back, Britney Spears took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a video wherein she showed off a dress she received in mail. The Oops!...I Did It Again singer was seen talking in an accent, while she touched upon a range of different topics. She also requested her followers and fans to not call the cops on her if she deletes her Instagram account. For the unversed, in January, concerned fans sent the police to her house for a wellness check after the pop star deleted her Instagram. Later, Britney called them out and said that it was extremely uncalled for, and a ‘way to make (her) look bad.’

