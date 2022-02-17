Britney Spears says she felt 'heard' after receiving an invite from Congress to discuss her conservatorship

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a photo of the letter she received from Congress which was an invitation for her to reveal her story. Along with the photo, Spears in her captions wrote about feeling "heard." She wrote, "I’m grateful that my story was even acknowledged." The post also received a shoutout to her from fiance Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle wasn't easy and the singer whose conservatorship was terminated in November last year, opened up about taking a while to heal from the same. In her new post, she revealed how flattered she felt after hearing from Congress and wrote, "I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED !!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!!"

Check out Britney Spears' post HERE

The letter shared by Spears was dated December 1, 2021 and mentioned a congratulatory message for Britney and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for their historic victory.

Britney's post also received a comment from her boyfriend Sam Asghari who called her "lioness" saying, "Your courage will inspire others, your strength will motivate many, your voice has and will change lives. You’re powerful. Beautiful. And strong. This is why I call you lioness."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears introduces new member of her family, shares adorable video of new puppy; Watch