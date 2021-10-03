Britney Spears says she has 'a lot of healing' to do after her father's removal as conservator

Britney Spears was finally freed from having her father as her conservator after 13 years and the singer is certainly in a celebratory mood following that. Although, in her new Instagram post, Spears maintained that she is focused on "healing" and wants to slow down and breathe amid all the celebrations and changes taking place in her life.

Britney took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of tree branches amid blue skies and wrote, "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do !!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

Spears enjoyed a big victory in her conservatorship battle on Wednesday after judge Brenda Penny who was presiding over the case agreed to the singer's petition about suspending her father's role in her conservatorship and temporarily replacing him with John Zabel.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears reacted to the court judgement and called it a loss for Britney while maintaining that he will continue to look out for her best interests.

While the singer continues to remain under conservatorship at the moment, Spears' next hearing which is scheduled for November 12 will determine whether the singer's conservatorship will be terminated forever. So far, the singer's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart has called Jamie Spears' suspension as the conservator a major victory for their case.

