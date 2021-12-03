Britney Spears says she is 'so blessed and grateful' as she celebrates her 40th birthday; See post

Britney Spears, the music icon turned 40 on Thursday, marking her first birthday as a free woman since the end of her almost 14-year conservatorship. "I’m so blessed and grateful !!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram in celebration of her special day. “Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes." She added, “Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne no lie !!!!”

Check out her post here:

However, Spears has been open in recent months about reclaiming her confidence, being optimistic, appreciating life, and looking forward to a post-conservative future. “I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen,” Spears said on Instagram on November 15, only days after Judge Brenda Penny formally released her from conservatorship of both the person and the estate. She further wrote, “I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months. I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

The "Gimme More" singer has also stated a wish to grow her family with fiancé Sam Asghari. Spears already has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Meanwhile, hours before her birthday, Britney posted a picture with Fiance Sam Asghari, which made us all go aww. Spears and Asghari can be seen kissing each other while flaunting their love! Britney posted the video with a 'rose' emoji as the caption. However, Asghari goofily took to the comments section and wrote, "Buttneyy," and fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple. As per Page Six, for the time being, the pair, who got engaged in September, are on an international vacation to celebrate Spears' birthday.

