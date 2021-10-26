Britney Spears says she wants 'justice' after conservatorship ends in a message to her family

Britney Spears slams her family new Instagram post.
Britney Spears is opening up about her conservatorship struggle and her equation with her family on Instagram. In a recent post, Spears sent out a message to her family where she mentioned that she will be seeking "justice" after conservatorship ends for how deeply they "hurt" her. The singer didn't mince words while calling out her family. 

Britney took to Instagram to share a post about always being tired of trying to be the "bigger person" always and that her new mantra will probably be, "if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out." Sharing a post about being deeply hurt by her family, the pop icon in the caption of her new post sent out a special message to her family. 

Spears wrote, "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???"

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

Britney was put under the conservatorship back in 2008, an arrangement that restricted her from handling her own personal, financial, and medical affairs. Under her father Jamie Spears as conservator, the singer called it an abusive conservatorship and it was only recently that he was suspended from the role. 

Following Jamie Spears' suspension as her conservator, Britney got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. She has also been actively opening up about her issues with her family amid her 13-year conservatorship on social media. 

