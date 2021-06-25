Britney Spears says she was 'embarrassed' to share her story in FIRST post after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears said she was "embarrassed" to share what happened to her and doesn't want her fans to think she has a perfect life in a new Instagram post.

Britney Spears finally spoke her truth in her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, June 23 and her heartbreaking testimony left everyone shocked about the conditions the singer has been living in. During her testimony, Spears touched upon her social media posts and mentioned that they were a "lie". A day after the explosive hearing, Spears took to Instagram to share a post where she stated that she was "embarrassed" to share what happened to her.

The singer in her post shared a quote about reading fairytales and alongside the same mentioned that while it may have seemed like she lived a fairytale life, Spears revealed that nothing about her life is perfect. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not."

Adding further about her previous posts where she suggested that she was doing fine, Britney apologised saying, "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years …I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me." Spears also mentioned how social media helped her provide an "outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through."

Spears also appeared on her boyfriend Sam Asghari's Instagram post where the duo seemed to be having a fun time playing around with Instagram filters.

While Asghari hadn't shared anything related to the conservatorship on his social media, ahead of the big hearing on Wednesday, he did share a picture of himself wearing a 'Free Britney' t-shirt in his Instagram stories.

