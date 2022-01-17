Britney Spears says ‘we’re supposed to have each other's back’ to Jamie Lynn in tearful post amid online feud

​​​​After weeks of dragging each other on social media, sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears may be headed toward a reconciliation. The online feud seemingly will make some progress after the Toxic singer posted a lengthy and heartfelt confession for her estranged younger sister, who recently opened up about their rift on an ABC News interview. If you didn't know, while promoting her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn made claims about Britney’s recently terminated conservatorship and her alleged past behaviour.

On Saturday, after Jamie’s interview, Britney took to Twitter and said: "Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all...I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not.' NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!!"

Now, after a week of social media slams, Britney tweeted to Jamie Lynn and wrote: "I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!!! But I think that we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do to criminals ... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty [sic] insane to me !!! We are supposed to have each other's back. All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want ... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!"

