Just a few weeks after Britney Spears declared her departure from the music scene, the Oops I Did It Again singer surprised fans by hinting at a new project on Instagram.

Britney Spears sparks excitement; hints at a new project

The image, featuring pink flowers on a white background, suggests an upcoming single or album cover. In the caption, Britney teased, "Tease for new project coming up soon” alongside "SEX N DIAMONDS" and a devil emoji, prompting followers to swipe for diamond-related images.

The cryptic message has fans buzzing with speculation about whether SEX N DIAMONDS is the title of her highly anticipated project. The big question remains: is it a single, or is Britney preparing for something grander in the music realm?

If she's indeed dropping new music, it will be her first release since the mid-2023 track Mind Your Business, which, unfortunately, didn't quite hit the mark.

Despite previous reports suggesting top songwriters were crafting new tunes for her, Britney threw a curveball earlier this month, stating, "I will never return to the music industry."

Now, with this mysterious Instagram post, fans are left wondering if it's a game-changer, signaling a shift in her musical journey or something entirely unexpected.

Fans had a mix of reactions to the Pop Crave's tweet. Checkout:

Britney Spears apologized to Justin Timberlake

In another news, the pop star has said sorry to her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake, for what she shared about their past in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

In her book, published in October, Spears disclosed that she had an abortion while they were dating. The 42-year-old singer recently posted on Instagram, apologizing for any offense caused and expressing her love for Timberlake's new song Selfish.

She wrote, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? (sic)"

The apology came after Justin Timberlake released the new song 'Selfish Love.'

