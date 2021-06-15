Britney Spears set to make first appearance in virtual conservatorship hearing later this month

This will be the first time that Britney Spears will appear for her conservatorship hearing in which she is aiming to remove her father Jamie Spears from the case.

Britney Spears is all set to take charge of her conservatorship case as the hearing is scheduled to take place next week. However, the pop icon won't be appearing in person. In fact, no one will appear at the court as the hearing will happen virtually. As per a latest Page Six report, the Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed on Monday that “all parties, including Ms. Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely” for the 23 June hearing.

A press release from the court read, "Limited seating will be available in the courtroom and in an overflow courtroom with a live audio feed from the courtroom." It also stated that fans can “listen remotely to the hearing” but “cameras will not be permitted” inside. Britney Spears decided to take charge of her conservatorship case recently and her main aim is to remove her father Jamie Spears from the case.

This will be the first time that Spears will appear for her conservatorship hearing which will be presided over by LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. The conservatorship case has been going on since a long time and Britney had even legally stated that she was "scared" of Jamie. Due to the restrictions of the case, the songstress has been unable to make major financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears.

Last year, Britney approached court to make her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, a permanent one. As per court rules, conservatorship involves a guardian being appointed to handle the daily and financial affairs of a person restricted due to physical or mental issues.

