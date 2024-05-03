Britney Spears found herself in the news last night after an alleged fight with her boyfriend at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. This morning, Britney Spears shared a video of her extremely painful swollen ankle with a caption blaming her mom for the last-night situation.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Finally Settle Their Divorce Case; Here's What The Last Call Is

Britney Spears shares a look at her swollen ankle

Britney Spears showed off her bruised and swollen foot after an apparent altercation with her boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The singer slammed reports of a rumored fight with her partner and blamed her mother for inciting the drama. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer posted a video and carousel of her swollen ankle, along with the caption, "I really twisted my ankle like an idiot last night just to show proof. It's really horrible. F**king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the chateau, and I falll—embarrassed myself—and that's it."

She then accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of being involved in the incident. She stated in the caption, "I haven't talked to her in 6 months, and she called right after it happened before the news was out. I was set up just like she was back then!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I cannot stand her!!! I don't care; I'll say it."

Advertisement

However, it remains unclear whether the pop artist was blaming the grandmother for contacting the paramedics or releasing the information to the media.

Britney Spears hotel drama

Last night, Britney Spears found herself in trouble as she was seen exiting the hotel Chateau Marmont barefoot and topless. The singer was seen clutching a pillow to her torso with a blanket over her shoulders. According to Page Six, sources close to the pop sensation revealed that the event arose from a fight she had with her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the luxury hotel.

Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, confirms to Page Six that an ambulance was dispatched to the Chateau Marmont. The LAFD representative said, "We received a 911 call reporting an adult female who had been injured.” The sources also confirmed that Spears left with security, and she is now home and safe.

Britney Spears needs no introduction. She is one of the most sensational pop stars of all time. With hits like Toxic, Gimme More, and Oops!, I Did It Again, she is easily referred to as the Princess of Pop. Despite her magnificent career, she is also known for being transparent with her audience. Spears never shies away when it comes to speaking the truth.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Blames Paramedics For Forceful Entry Amid Sam Asghari’s Divorce Finalization; DEETs