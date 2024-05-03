Britney Spears Shares A Look At Her Swollen Ankle Following Hotel Drama; Details Inside
Britney Spears shared a video of her swollen ankle after last night's incident at a hotel in LA. The singer also explained what happened and blamed her mom for the incident.
Britney Spears found herself in the news last night after an alleged fight with her boyfriend at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. This morning, Britney Spears shared a video of her extremely painful swollen ankle with a caption blaming her mom for the last-night situation.
Britney Spears shares a look at her swollen ankle
Britney Spears showed off her bruised and swollen foot after an apparent altercation with her boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The singer slammed reports of a rumored fight with her partner and blamed her mother for inciting the drama.
Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer posted a video and carousel of her swollen ankle, along with the caption, "I really twisted my ankle like an idiot last night just to show proof. It's really horrible. F**king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the chateau, and I falll—embarrassed myself—and that's it."
She then accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of being involved in the incident. She stated in the caption, "I haven't talked to her in 6 months, and she called right after it happened before the news was out. I was set up just like she was back then!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I cannot stand her!!! I don't care; I'll say it."
However, it remains unclear whether the pop artist was blaming the grandmother for contacting the paramedics or releasing the information to the media.
Britney Spears hotel drama
Last night, Britney Spears found herself in trouble as she was seen exiting the hotel Chateau Marmont barefoot and topless. The singer was seen clutching a pillow to her torso with a blanket over her shoulders. According to Page Six, sources close to the pop sensation revealed that the event arose from a fight she had with her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the luxury hotel.
Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, confirms to Page Six that an ambulance was dispatched to the Chateau Marmont. The LAFD representative said, "We received a 911 call reporting an adult female who had been injured.” The sources also confirmed that Spears left with security, and she is now home and safe.
Britney Spears needs no introduction. She is one of the most sensational pop stars of all time. With hits like Toxic, Gimme More, and Oops!, I Did It Again, she is easily referred to as the Princess of Pop. Despite her magnificent career, she is also known for being transparent with her audience. Spears never shies away when it comes to speaking the truth.
