Britney Spears shares a steamy kiss with ‘incredible husband’ Sam Asghari amid marital troubles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seem to be spending more and more time together ever since claims about troubles in their marriage started making rounds.

Britney, who has been quite vocal and expressive on social media ever since her conservatorship ended last year, took to her Instagram space and dropped a video featuring herself with her husband. They even shared a passionate kiss on camera.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari kiss in new Instagram video

In the video shared by the Toxic singer earlier today, Britney and Sam can be seen standing outside the former’s residence. Britney wore a floral red crop shirt with a pair of white shorts. On the other hand, Sam was seen donning an olive-green tee-shirt with a pair of white trousers and a light blue denim jacket. The pair posed in front of the camera and even walked together hand-in-hand.

Britney Spears, 41, and Sam Asghari were even seen sharing a passionate and steamy kiss in the video.

Sharing the clip, Britney also wrote a caption admiring her husband. It read, “Ok so I’m proud of my flowers (flower emojis) !!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home (house emoji) !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday (heart face emoji) !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed (star emojis) !!!”

Britney Spears annoyed with Sam Asghari?

Amid rumors of marital issues, DailyMail published a report recently claiming that the duo is having a hard time in their marriage due to Asghari’s focus on his acting career which is reportedly making Britney feel like he is placing his career before her.

An insider told the media portal, “Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone.”

The source further shared that Britney has some resentment towards Sam as she feels like he prioritizes his career before her. The source said that while the Toxic singer is supportive of his career, she also feels like his career took off because of her.

