Britney Spears shares a 'beautiful' video from her epic birthday trip with Sam Asghari and her dogs; See

Britney Spears has taken a "beautiful" trip on her birthday and is gushing about the same on Instagram. The singer, 40, took to the social media platform to share a video collage from the trip featuring the location, Sam Asghari and their goofy dancing! She also wished her fans on New Year.

"This was from my birthday trip last month...it was absolutely beautiful," the singer penned, adding that she loved the trip more because she could take her dogs along with her and enjoy the vacation together. "It was also my first trip where I brought my dogs with which was pretty cool," she said. Opening up on the New Year, Britney wrote in the caption that she has been "excited" about 2022.

The singer hilariously also noted the way she took the video while "spinning like a mermaid" inside the pool. Fans took to the comments section to laud the actress and noted that the videos came out to be pretty cool! "Queen, we're excited to see what you'll be releasing this year," one fan said. "Excited for your first year as a free woman after 13 years!" another fan penned.

For those unversed, the singer has recently been freed from her 13 years of conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears. The Gimme More singer has also gotten engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari and fans have been eager to know when the couple would tie the knot once and for all!

