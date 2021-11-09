Britney Spears shares cryptic message ahead of conservatorship hearing: I’m sorry but I’m only human

Ahead of her final conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share artwork from Hans Zatzka and penned a cryptic message for fans where she addressed the events happening in her life. "I'm sorry but I'm only human," the singer penned.

Subtly hinting at her conservatorship hearing day, Spears said that the week ahead would be "very interesting" for her. She also noted that he has never prayed for something more in her life, again referring to her conservatorship case.

Opening up on when she had accused her mother Lynne of planting the idea of conservatorship in her father Jamie's head, Spears said that whatever she had revealed in a now-deleted post was "out of anger" and apologized for the same. "I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human…and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me," the Baby One More Time singer penned.

She also told her fans that she would never complain again, and urged them to have a good day. In the comments section of the post, fans also showered Britney with their love and replied assuring her that they are praying for her win at the conservatorship hearing. "So excited for you," a fan wrote, while another fan replied, "Say whatever the hell you want!!!! You’ve stayed quiet LONG ENOUGH."

In other news, Spears had recently posted some snaps from an "amazing" day she had with her sons Sean and Jayden. Taking to Instagram, Spears shared some fun videos and photos from their day.

