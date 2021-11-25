Britney Spears shares a cute kiss with fiance Sam Asghari in her festive holiday spirit post

Britney Spears is ready for the holiday season and in her recent Instagram post, the singer flaunted how she's ready to ring in the festivities. Britney shared adorable photos and videos with her fiance Sam Asghari as the duo posed alongside the pretty Christmas decor set up in Spears' house. In a sweet moment, the duo was also seen sharing a kiss.



After her conservatorship was finally terminated after 13 years, Britney has been enjoying all the little things that she missed out on in the past. Fans believe that the pop princess has never looked happier and her recent post will make many agree to it. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some sweet photos and videos along with Sam.

In one of the boomerang videos, Britney shared a quick kiss with Asghari as the duo looked all decked up to begin the festive celebrations with Thanksgiving and later Christmas as the holiday season has now begun. In the video, Britney was all smiles while sporting an animal print high-neck top while her fiance was seen in a casual look.

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

In another post, Britney shared a video of herself as she posed alongside the Christmas tree and wrote, "Fashion and festivities … guess what ???? My b-day is coming soon." The singer will be celebrating her birthday on December 3 and we bet it will be doubly special this time considering that she's finally free from the conservatorship struggle. Spears may have some special birthday plans given that she reaches the 40 milestone this year.

