Britney Spears shares details about her 'small and beautiful' wedding ceremony with husband Sam Asghari

On Thursday, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot and celebrated their milestone with some of their closest friends and family members. In a new insider scoop with Vogue, Spears took her fans inside her intimate wedding ceremony and shared deets about the event which took place in the couple's Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles.

During the tour, Spears revealed, "We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends," The pop sensation went on to share, "We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds." For her wedding gown, Spears opted for a custom-made look by Versace that showed off her collar bone in an off-shoulder neckline with a slit down her leg accompanied by the brilliance of a long train.

As for the guests' list, Spears and Asghari invited many stars including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace. For the ceremony, the spectators were seated under a velvet-draped tent and to top things with a fairytale bow Spears entered the venue in a carriage embellished with roses which was pulled by a white horse with gold hooves on.

During her reception, Spears showed off a selection of outfits as she changed into three stunning looks throughout the night. Though the couple deviated from the traditional first dance custom, Spears did rock the floor beside Selena Gomez on her song Toxic.

