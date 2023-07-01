Britney Spears shares heartfelt throwback picture of son Jayden amidst Hawaii move

In a touching Instagram post, pop sensation Britney Spears has once again melted hearts with a throwback picture of her son Jayden. Amidst the buzz surrounding her sons' upcoming relocation to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline. Britney's emotional journey continues to tug at our heartstrings. Let's dive into the details and take a closer look at Britney's emotional journey.

Britney Spears' heartwarming Instagram post about son Jayden

Taking to Instagram, Britney shared a nostalgic photo of Jayden engrossed in a video game. The "Hold Me Closer" singer captioned the image with a Chinese character that translates to "Mine," reflecting the deep bond between mother and son. It's clear that Britney cherishes every moment she has spent with her children, Sean Preston and Jayden.

This is not the first time Britney has expressed her love for her boys on social media. Just last month, she shared a heartwarming snapshot of herself holding a young Jayden while walking through a parking lot. And who can forget when she referred to her eldest son, Sean Preston, as her ‘first love’ ?

ALSO READ: Britney Spears slams reports about her mental health: ‘I take care of myself!’

Did Britney give her consent for her sons' relocation?

Fans of Britney have been speculating that the recent relocation by Kevin and his family may have an ulterior motive. According to their claims, the move to Hawaii could potentially extend child support benefits for Jayden and Sean, which would be funded by the singer. It is reported that Hawaii offers child support benefits until the age of 23, as long as the children are enrolled full-time in an accredited college, university, vocational school, or trade school. However, it is essential to note that these claims remain speculative.

Despite the rumors surrounding the move, Britney's lawyer has confirmed that she supports the proposed relocation of her sons. The mother of two has given her consent to the proposed relocation of her sons. Britney's ex-husband Kevin, through his lawyer, had sought her permission to move their sons to Hawaii. Britney's lawyer replied to the letter, stating, "To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation," as quoted by Page Six.