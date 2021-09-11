Britney Spears SHARES a picture of her foot injury; Jokes that she 'nailed it'

Britney Spears reported to her more than 33.9 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening that she stepped on a nail. The 39-year-old pop singer shared a close-up of the tiny puncture hole on the bottom of her foot after suffering the painful-looking injury. 'OUCH guys... I stepped on a nail... guess you can say I nailed it [wink emoji, shrug emoji, laugh emoji]!!!!!' she captioned the picture.

Check out her injury picture here:

However, her mishap occurred after she shared an unedited picture and video of her buttocks while wearing just a small black thong. 'Here's a video so you guys can see this is really my a**,' she captioned the video. Spears added: 'No filters or cover ups … it's the real deal!!!! Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will... it STAYS UP... it DOESN'T TALK BACK ... and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE.'

Meanwhile, the singer allegedly wants the conservatorship to be 'front and center' at the next court hearing, which is set for September 29. Jamie's future with the conservatorship was to be discussed during the court, with Britney wanting him out and Jamie stating he will leave. Britney has yet to submit the necessary papers to terminate the conservatorship, but it is allegedly a two-step procedure, the first of which is removing Jamie, which Britney wants "squarely raised" during the next hearing.

Interestingly, the father, Jamie Spears, 69, filed a petition on Tuesday to terminate the conservatorship that has ruled over his famous daughter's life for more than 13 years. “This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears,” said Mathew S. Rosengart, Britney Spears’ attorney, in a statement as per Page Six.

