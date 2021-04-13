Britney Spears shares a special message for fans; Says she's 'flattered' with their concern and empathy

Britney Spears shared a special message for her fans in her recent Instagram post as she addressed their concerns for her.

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share a message for her fans along with some unseen footage from her Touch of Rose shoot. The singer wrote a special message in her caption as she addressed the rising concern about her life. In the past year, there has been a massive interest among Spears' fans about the status of her conservatorship. This interest also led to fans starting a 'Free Britney' movement which also later became the subject of the New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

The Toxic singer in her message for fans said that she was immensely "flattered" with the concern they have shown about her well-being and safety. Addressing the same, Britney in her Instagram post wrote, "Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED!!! Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing."

Britney was recently in the news for sharing a throwback picture with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. The singer had shared a picture to wish her sister Jamie Lynn for her birthday. Spears even referred to herself as being her "momma" when she shared an emotional message.

Check out Britney Spears' post Here

Spears has also recently shared a video with her current boyfriend Sam Asghari where she spoke about getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The singer sent a message to her fans about getting the jab without any fear and also stated how she felt nothing when she received the same. Talking about her experience of receiving the medicine, Britney wrote, "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears shares a throwback picture with ex Justin Timberlake to wish sister Jamie Lynn on her birthday

Share your comment ×