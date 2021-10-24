Britney Spears SHARES throwback photos of her kids, ADMITS watching them grow up is ‘bittersweet’

Britney Spears wishes she could pause time. The "Lucky" singer got emotional in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 22, as she reflected on what it's been like to see her two teenage boys grow up. As per E! News, Britney shares custody of Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and even though the boys have a few more years until they leave the nest, Britney understands they'll always be her "babies."

Check out her post here:

"So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote alongside throwback photos of the brothers enjoying a day at the beach with mom. Britney asked, "why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!" However, The singer is normally quiet about her life with her boys, but in September, in celebration of their birthdays, Britney provided an update. "Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things," she wrote at the time. "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."

However, earlier this month, the singer's seldom seen boys were seen in photographs uploaded on Instagram by their father pal Eddie Morales, who also shared shots of Kevin resting.

Meanwhile, Britney's connection with her boys' father started in the spring of 2004, and she was engaged to the dancer by July of that year. Before they married in September 2004, their romance was captured in the five-episode reality series Britney And Kevin: Chaotic. Sean, the couple's first son, was born in September 2005, and Jayden arrived just two days short of a year later.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline 'happy' about her conservatorship win, reveals Lawyer