Britney Spears shares a throwback picture with ex Justin Timberlake to wish sister Jamie Lynn on her birthday

Britney Spears shared a major throwback picture whilst wishing her sister Jamie Lynn, featuring her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are one ex celebrity couple whose breakup was one of the most public one and an ugly one at that time. In a surprising move, Spears recently shared an emotional post to wish her sister Jamie Lynn on her 30th birthday and posted a throwback picture that also featured Justin. The picture shows a young Jamie along with Britney and her then boyfriend Timberlake, who are all smiles in the picture.

This post is a major throwback for anyone who grew up in the early 2000s and were aware of the Spears-Timberlake affair and the aftermath of it. Britney's post with Timberlake comes after Timberlake recently apologised to Britney for his comments about their breakup that were featured in the Framing Britney Spears documentary released by New York Times.

In February, Timberlake shared a post on his Instagram where he apologised to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson as he said, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

As for Britney's wish for her sister, the singer wrote an emotional note calling her sister wise and also mentioned how proud she has been of her maturity. Talking about their relation, Britney wrote, "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise!"

Previously, Britney's sister has also commented on Justin and Britney's relationship when she left a comment on an Instagram picture featuring the former couple's matching denim look and wrote, "My parents. Divorce is hard."

