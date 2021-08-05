Britney Spears SHARES a video petting a pig; Reveals to have been using Equine Therapy for social anxiety

Britney Spears has time and again proved that she loves spending time with animals. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself petting a pig in Hawaii. Revealing her excitement, Britney said that she had never seen a pig like the one she was petting before! Later, she informed that she has been ‘doing equine therapy’ for some days to ease her ‘social anxiety.’

“Geeze I’ve never seen a pig like this before!!!! I’ve never shared this because it’s embarrassing as I’m supposed to be a fearless performer…but I also used to spend time with horses doing equine therapy a few days a week to ease my social anxiety. [sic],” the singer wrote. Speaking of finding the entire process of spending time with animals ‘therapeutic’, the Gimme More singer said that it helps when she hears other people’s experiences over petting animals. “...It makes me feel like I’m not alone !!!!,” the singer, 39, opened up.

Check out her post:

Adding about being the center of attention in the media for some time, Spears sent across a message stating, “Also it’s not nice that paps take pics of me and then mess with them…look how different my legs look here compared to the pictures in the news from a few days ago !!!! As you can see in this video that’s exactly what they did!!!! On that note I’m sure getting a pet pig...might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times !!!!!.”

Spears had also shared a post with her social media followers about accidentally locking herself inside the bathroom when her boyfriend Sam Asghari was sleeping. In her post, Asghari commented, “You left the part out of me kicking the door down and saving you.” Miley Cyrus also made an appearance in the comment section writing, “They Free’d Britney for real!”

