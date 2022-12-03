Britney Spears SHOCKS fans on her 41st Birthday: Calls estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears ‘my heart, my baby’

On December 2, 2022, Britney Spears marked her 41st birthday as a memorable day! The singer stunned her fans with an affectionate Instagram post dedicated to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The Spears sisters have been in a public war of words for years which made the post all the more shocking for Britney fans.

The Instagram post by the Gimme More singer’s official Instagram handle, Channel 8 included two pictures of her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The first picture features an image of Jamie casually dressed and holding a guitar while the other one is a dressed-up picture of her posing in a kitchen; both picked from Jamie’s Instagram account and credited as well.

Britney Spears reaches out to her estranged sister, claims she ‘ain’t alone’

The two pictures are coupled with an affectionate caption that reads, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” She added “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The show in Britney’s caption is likely a reference to Jamie Lynn’s upcoming celebrity reality competition series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, which is all set to premiere next month on Fox.

Here is the post: