Britney Spears shows off her bangs; Recalls feeling like an 'Ugly Duckling' back in third grade without them

Britney Spears recalled incidences from her childhood and as she shared a picture of herself flaunting her bangs. Britney revealed how she lacked self-confidence while she was a child and was made to believe that she isn't pretty enough. While following the social-distancing norms and refraining from stepping out to parlous and saloons, everyone has become their own stylist during the lockdown and Britney Spears is no different. Recently, she cut her bangs herself and posted her picture on her Instagram handle.

There's no doubt about the fact that Britney looks amazing in her new makeover but the 38-year-old singer has a touching story from her past. Britney Spears revealed that she got rid of her bangs in third grade. Even though it makes her look younger, she changed her hairstyle back then to audition for a modeling agency as pretty girls in the south would always show their forehead. Even though she did not have the confidence to pull it off, she wanted to look cool and experiment with her hairstyle. Britney admitted that she felt like 'an Ugly Duckling' without the bangs and had lack of self-confidence issues.

"I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, "maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead," Britney wrote.

She further added, "I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again."

