Britney Spears shows off her 'small belly' in a new video after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears recently announced that she's expecting her first child with fiance Sam Asghari. After getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend last year, Spears announced in an Instagram post that she's pregnant. A day after the announcement, Britney shared a video of herself where she was seen posing in various outfits and showing off her "small belly" in the same.

The singer in the captions mentioned that she is modelling her clothes till the time she fits in them, before she starts showing. In the captions, Britney wrote, "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing, I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit...well barely." Spears announced her pregnancy after returning from a trip to Maui with Asghari.

Britney is already a mother to her sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer will now be welcoming her third child with Sam Asghari, with whom she has been in a relationship with since over five years.

Check out Britney Spears' new video HERE

While fans were confused about Britney's pregnancy announcement, it was later also confirmed by Sam who also took to Instagram to share a post on embracing fatherhood stating that it's one role he is looking forward to play and aims to be the best at.

Britney received several congratulatory messages from her fans as well as friends regarding the happy news. Her good friend Paris Hilton left a sweet comment on her pregnancy post as she said, "Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!"

ALSO READ: Sam Asghari shares a post on fatherhood after Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement