Britney Spears shows off her yoga skills in a bikini; Watch Video

After a fun holiday season, Britney Spears is back-to-basics with her fitness routine. In her latest Instagram post, the singer shared a video of herself doing yoga in a purple polka-dot bikini in her backyard, with her two puppies running around in the background. “Today, I'm outside and I'm about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest. I'm out here with my dogs and we're going to have a beautiful day," she says in the video.

After introducing her fans to her cute little dogs, the Womanizer singer hits the yoga mat. With He Don’t Love Me by Winona Oak playing in the background, the video feature Britney striking various Yoga poses. Alongside the video, the singer added a lengthy caption featuring her fitness goals for 2020. “In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside,” she further wrote. Expressing her gratitude for wonderful weather, the singer wrote, “I was lucky today with this beautiful weather I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed.”

She also revealed that she recently hurt her thighs, because of which her legs look swollen. “I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga it’s the new thing you know!!!!,” she concluded the post.

