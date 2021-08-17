Britney Spears SHUTS down boob job & pregnancy rumours with topless photo; Says ‘DAMN I FEEL BETTER’

Britney Spears recently shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram with a lengthy caption in response to rumours of a boob job and pregnancy among others that have recently been making the rounds. On Monday, the Toxic singer wrote: "No guys. I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant” she said. Adding: “I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food [savoring emoji] !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!"

She continued, "The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!! I've had a billion shows where I've done that and to my horror uhhh [well] … sometimes I didn't look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it's embarrassing as f--k but in my imagination it felt great !!!!" Explaining more on why she’s sharing the photo, the singer said that she feels liberated by sharing photos of herself in a more natural state, especially keeping in mind the restrictions and media scrutiny that has followed her life and career.

In other news, Britney had a small win in her conservatorship battle recently when her father Jamie Spears stepped down as the conservator.

Also Read: Britney Spears ‘dreams of her conservatorship ending’; Doesn't want any family member to be sole conservator