Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn claims her parents forced her to abort teenage pregnancy

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up on the pressures she had to go through amid her teenage pregnancy. The actress, 30, has recently claimed that her parents forced her to abort her first baby when was 16 stating that keeping a baby at that age "was a terrible idea."

“It will kill your career,” Jamie Lynn claimed to have been told. “You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor," she added. The brand new revelations were shared by her in her new autobiography named Things I Should Have Said. Some snippets of the same have been obtained and published by TMZ, via ET Canada.

Spears said that some people from her then-inner circle came into her room to convince her that "having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea." Revealing that everyone around her wanted the 'issue' to disappear, Spears added that she wasn't allowed to contact her elder sister Britney about the same. “I needed [Britney] more than ever...She wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time…To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers," Spears had penned, as per TMZ, via ET Canada.

Jamie Lynn also shared that she and her father fought over the phone regarding her pregnancy while “slinging words and tossing insults." The actress also opened up on her mother's behaviour with her at that point in time, stating that her mother "wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket."

Jamie Lynn's book Things I Should Have Said will hit the shelves on January 18, 2022.

