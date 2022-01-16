Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn requests the singer to call her and sort things out 'privately'

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have been having a back and forth over social media ever since the latter appeared in a television interview to speak about her new memoir. While Britney has been calling out Jamie on her claims of being supportive towards her, Jamie directly addressed the singer over the same on Instagram.

After Britney took to Twitter to share a new statement where she opened up about Jamie Lynn not being of support to her amid her conservatorship and claiming that she took days to return her calls. Britney also slammed Jamie Lynn over her continued loyalty towards their family despite knowing how they treated her under the 13-year conservatorship.

In her lengthy Twitter thread, Britney wrote, "'I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place … you would take days to respond !!! I never got to talk to you !!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared … I needed you … my family, my blood and your support more than anything !!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!!"

Check out Jamie Lynn's post here:

Responding to Britney's post, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share a note tagging Britney where she called for the singer to call her and speak about this matter privately. Jamie Lynn wrote, "Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform."

It looks like after Jamie Lynn's recent request for Britney, the sisters may take a break from feuding on social media.

