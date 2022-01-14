Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn RESPONDS to the singer's comments: I’m speaking my truth to heal my trauma

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share a new statement after the singer called her out for her recent interview where she was promoting her upcoming memoir. On Thursday, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to post a lengthy, statement reacting to Britney’s earlier Twitter thread that accused her of trying to use her to sell her book. Reacting to the same, Jamie Lynn clarified her side of things.

Stating that Britney's comments about her are false, Jamie Lynn wrote, "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

Jamie Lynn further also maintained that her memoir is her way of dealing with the trauma she faced and that it's not about Britney Spears. She further added how despite being under the shadow of Britney and growing up as "someone's sister", she carved out her own career and the book will take a look at these experiences.

In her concluding statement, Jamie Lynn further said, "I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Earlier, Britney shared a lengthy thread on Twitter where she not only called out her family but also sister Jamie Lynn. Britney revealed that she watched her sister's interview while being down with a fever.

