Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn speaks up after conservatorship hearing: Proud of her for using her voice

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to share a series of emotional videos where she spoke about being supportive of her sister Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony left her millions of fans heartbroken as they heard her recall the struggle she has been through over the years. While Britney's sister Jamie Lynn had remained silent about the singer's condition for so long, she finally broke her silence in a series of videos shared on her Instagram account where she got emotional as she addressed Britney's conservatorship and showed her support for her sister.

Speaking about not making any public statements about being supportive towards her sister or joining the Free Britney movement, Jamie Lynn said, "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after."

Jamie further added that she has been there for Britney as her sister and is only concerned about the singer's happiness.

During the explosive testimony, Spears while talking about her family, stated that she would like to "sue them" for what they made her go through. While Jamie Lynn didn't directly address any of Spears' points from the testimony, she did seem to respond to Spears' allegations about her family. Jamie Lynn said, "I’m not my family — I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago."

Following the conservatorship hearing, Britney and her boyfriend Sam Asghari headed off for a vacation to Hawaii. In the meantime, the singer has gathered massive support online not only from fans but also from other celebrities including Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake among others who have publicly shown their support for the singer.

