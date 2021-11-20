Britney Spears SLAMS Christina Aguilera for ‘refusing to speak’ about her conservatorship: I do matter

Britney Spears is free, and she is not going to hold back any more. On Friday evening, the Princess of Pop posted a video to her Instagram Stories of fellow '90s pop singer Christina Aguilera, who declined to answer a question about Spears during a recent interview.

Check out her Instagram story here:

The footage was taken on the red carpet at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards, when Aguilera was asked whether she had spoken with Spears after the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The reporter's query is immediately interrupted by Aguilera's publicist, who responds, "No, we're not doing that tonight." "I sorry." However, Aguilera frowns and tells the reporters that she can't answer the question before walking away from the press line and adds, "But I'm happy for her."

Meanwhile, Spears posted the video of Aguilera alongside the message: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

Interestingly, as per Variety, Spears and Aguilera came to prominence as child stars on Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club," where they co-starred from 1993 to 1994. They both rose to worldwide popularity as teens at a period when female pop singers were flourishing in the era of '90s boy bands, alongside Mandy Moore and Jessica Simpson. In 2003, they infamously performed with Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears says 'my baby stole the show' as she GUSHES about Sam Asghari's red carpet look; See post