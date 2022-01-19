Britney Spears slams her mom and sister Jamie Lynn for what happened after Justin Timberlake split in new post

Britney Spears has been posting lengthy notes to counter her sister Jamie Lynn's recent quotes about their life as the latter promotes her new memoir. In a recent Instagram post, Britney called out her sister and her mother as he recalled their behaviour from the time after she had broken up with Justin Timberlake and wished she had slapped them.

Britney's new post came after her sister Jamie Lynn recently appeared on a podcast where she opened up about Britney's split and several other things. Taking to Instagram, Britney in response wrote a long post explaining how Jamie Lynn grew up as a 12-year-old with a Nickelodeon show and how her mother pampered her as opposed to Britney who was expected to work more.

Addressing her split with Timberlake in the post, Britney wrote, " flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there. I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma …Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!"

Spears further also talks about not receiving the kind of support she would have needed. In the same post, she also recalls her mother not being to hold a conversation because she was on pain medication following her split from Britney's dad. Britney concluded her note by adding, "I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!"

