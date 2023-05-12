Britney Spears SLAMS report on caffeine addiction: I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive

Britney Spears has reacted to a recent report that she has been guzzling caffeinated drinks like Red Bull, Celsius, and coffee, which makes her stay awake for 3 consecutive days.

The 41-year-old singer, who often shares her thoughts and opinions on her social media, posted a lengthy caption, articulating that she hates coffee.

Britney Spears reacts to claims about her caffeine addiction

Britney took to her Instagram space and posted a meme that read, “In every relationship there’s the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that’s even possible.”

She then wrote a lengthy caption hitting back at claims about her caffeine addiction. A part of it read, “My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with. Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!”

She then said that green tea is her ‘prized possession’ and that Red Bull is ‘absolutely the worst drink ever’.

The 'Oops… I Did It Again!' singer then expressed that she does not like it when the media bullies her and says hateful things. “I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things …” she said.

Britney concluded the post by checking in on her fans and followers.

Britney Spears’ lengthy post comes after TMZ published a report recently, claiming that the singer “drinks caffeine drinks by the gallon”. The media outlet further wrote that she has been drinking “Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea almost nonstop.” It further quoted experts and said that while it is not great, it is “unsurprising for people with mental illnesses”.

TMZ is also coming up with a documentary titled ‘TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom’ which will chronicle the last 1 and a half years of the pop star’s life since her conservatorship ended. It will also shed light on her marriage to Sam Asghari and her alleged failed intervention.

