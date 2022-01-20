Britney Spears SLAMS sister Jamie Lynn again in scathing Instagram post, calls her a 'selfish little brat'

Despite filing a cease-and-desist letter demanding her younger sister to stop talking about her, Britney Spears has launched yet another vicious assault on Jamie Lynn Spears, calling her a "selfish brat." Mathew S. Rosengart, the Toxic singer's lawyer, said yesterday that his client would 'go high for the time being' and refrain from making any additional statements in their bitter battle, but Britney has now redoubled her family issues.

Britney Spears re-posted an even lengthier version with fresh facts on Wednesday after originally deleting her Tuesday post, in which she suggested she should have 'slapped' her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, and mother Lynne Spears. Britney calls Jamie Lynn a "selfish brat" who previously refused to play with her after she broke up with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in a long post. Britney was roughly 21 years old at the time, while Jamie Lynn, her younger sister, would have been 11 years old.

Check out her post here.

"You selfish little brat !!!' Britney fumes in her notes. "Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma !!!! She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird … LIKE I GUESS I WILL JUST WALK IN THESE HALLS … Why did you say that ???" She also denies Jamie Lynn's claim that she once 'grabbed a knife' and locked them both in a room together, which she revealed in a recent interview with ABC's Nightline, as per Daily Mail.

After her separation with Justin Timberlake in 2002, the pop singer ended her current post by recounting a period when she felt betrayed by her younger sister. Britney Spears claimed Jamie Lynn coloured her hair Christina Aguilera-style and refused to play with her. “YOU shut me out when I needed you the most !!” she concluded. “Writing in your book saying I wasn’t like your mom anymore … No, you hurt me.” As per Daily Mail, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, wrote Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter less than 24 hours ago, demanding that she stop "airing false or fantastical grievances" that are "potentially unlawful and defamatory" while promoting her new biography, "Things I Should Have Said."

