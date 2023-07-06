Britney Spears slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security team, files police report

In an unexpected incident, Britney Spears, the renowned pop icon, reportedly experienced an assault in Las Vegas. As per TMZ's report, a member of NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security team allegedly struck her in the face, leading her to file a police report. The details surrounding the incident and its aftermath are yet to be fully revealed.

Misunderstanding caused Britney Spears to be slapped

The incident unfolded at the popular Catch restaurant nestled within the prestigious ARIA Hotel, casting a shadow over Britney Spears' evening plans. Accompanied by her husband, Sam Asghari, and two companions, the pop icon entered the establishment for a peaceful dinner.

However, as they made their way through the lively casino, fervent fans swarmed around Britney, adding a little chaos to the scene.



Amidst the excitement, Britney's attention was captivated by the presence of up-and-coming NBA talent, Victor Wembanyama. Being a fan, she approached Victor and gently tapped him on the shoulder, hoping to get a photo with him.

Unexpectedly, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, responsible for Victor's safety, allegedly reacted with force, delivering a backhanded blow that sent Britney tumbling to the ground, her glasses dislodged in the commotion.

It is reported that the security personnel involved later approached her table to apologize for the unfortunate incident.

Britney Spears filed complaint for Assault

Following the altercation that occurred at Catch restaurant, Britney Spears' security team swiftly responded by taking further action. They filed a detailed police report with the Metropolitan Police Department, specifically alleging battery in connection to the incident. This legal step highlights the seriousness with which Britney's team is addressing the altercation.

Since the incident, no new information has emerged regarding Victor Wembanyama's knowledge or involvement. The outcome of the charges filed against him remains uncertain, leaving the possibility open for Britney Spears and her team to decide whether to proceed or drop the charges.

There has been no official statement from the San Antonio Spurs or any updates regarding the head of security involved. It is worth noting that Wembanyama is still slated to participate in the Las Vegas Summer League as scheduled.

As the situation unfolds, fans and the public eagerly await further developments and clarification regarding the incident.

