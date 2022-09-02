Britney Spears's son Jayden reveals why he missed her wedding

Jayden James Federline, son of Britney Spears is currently making headlines as he has finally broken the silence on his relationship with his mother. For the unversed, Britney Spears got married to Kevin Federline in 2004 and the couple has two sons together, Sean and Jayden. Kevin and Britney later got separated due to irreconcilable differences. The "Stronger" performer got married again in 2022 to Sam Asghari. Now, her son, Jayden 15 has revealed why he didn't attend the wedding.

In an interview with Jayden, that's set to air on ITV News on Friday Night, Daily Mail reports that Jayden, 15 reveals the reason he and Sean were missing from the June wedding.

Jayden said that he is happy for his mother, and has no hate for her, despite not attending the wedding.

He further explains that because she didn't invite the whole family, he didn't know how the situation would have ended on good terms. So, he thought that it wasn't the right time to go. He further says that he is happy for the couple, and he wishes them all the best.

He says that the two brothers are each other's strength and are very united. Jayden further stated that he would for sure like to meet his mother someday.

We hope the relationship between Britney Spears and her sons becomes better with time.

After Jayden revealed why he skipped her wedding, Britney took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

In a long post, she stated that she has tried her best to become the best person she can be and that her love for her children has no boundaries.

Well, we hope the "Princess of Pop" gets all the love she deserves and stays happy always.