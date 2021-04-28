Britney Spears to speak in court for the FIRST time at her upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' lawyer has approached the court asking permission for the singer to directly address the court in her upcoming conservatorship hearing.

A major update has arrived for the Free Britney moment as the singer is all set to address the court for the first time in relation to her conservatorship hearing. As per a report in US Weekly, Spears’ lawyer, Sam Ingham, asked the court during a Tuesday, April 27, hearing, if Spears could herself speak to the court on “an expedited basis.” Fans of the Toxic singer are sure to celebrate this as a major step forward in their Free Britney campaign.

For the uninitiated, Spears' conservatorship originally began in February 2008 after she went through a high-profile meltdown. As per conservatorship, the songstress has been unable to make major financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears.

It was reported last year that Spears had made it clear in 2020 through her lawyer that she no longer wished her father to be involved in her affairs. The singer has in fact, approached court to make her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, a permanent one. As per court rules, conservatorship involves a guardian being appointed to handle the daily and financial affairs of a person restricted due to physical or mental issues.

Britney's life and her conservatorship particularly gained focus after New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears released. The singer after the documentary's release addressed fans through her social media, telling them that she felt "embarrassed" and cried for two weeks after watching parts of it. Spears recently also shared a video on her Instagram post thanking her fans for their concern and told them that she was doing okay and that their concerns only made her feel "flattered."

Interesting facts about Britney Spears you should know When did Britney Spears debut as a singer? Britney Spears won her first talent show when she was 6. What Disney show was Britney Spears a part of? Spears appeared on Disney's The All New Mickey Mouse Club How long has Britney Spears been under conservatorship? Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. How many times has Britney Spears been married? Britney Spears has been married twice, to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.

