Britney Spears spotted with a mystery man grabbing food amid her divorce with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was seen out and about with an unidentified stranger last night as they grabbed dinner. This outing took place only days after Spears' divorce from her husband of 1 year was announced to the public. Reportedly Sam Asghari filed for separation stating "irrevocable differences" between the duo. Since the news broke, the situation has gotten messier as more and more headlines have been appearing every single day. Here's what happened.

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man

Britney Spears was spotted with an unidentified brunette man. The mystery stranger sported relaxed-fitting jeans, a white t-shirt, and glasses. The singer was also accompanied by her security guard during a food pit stop on Saturday, August 26. According to the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Britney entered an SUV with her hair down, wearing tinted glasses and a blush pink dress. This late-night dining outing follows her split from her husband Sam Asghari, after a mere 14 months of marriage. Spears and Asghari who had been in a relationship since 2016, both took to their social media accounts to confirm the news of their impending divorce. The 41-year-old was recently seen with her 4-carat diamond engagement ring given to her by her estranged husband. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Britney would be more than happy to return the ring to Sam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Britney Spears getting close to criminal housekeeper, raising concerns amidst Sam Asghari divorce

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' mother-in-law hospitalized: Here's what happened

Brtiney Opened up about her divorce in an Instagram Post

Just a couple of days after the news of their split became public, the Circus singer took to her Instagram to open up about it. She said, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business." But the Spears admitted to being in "pain" and that she's been "playing it strong for way too long." She added, her Instagram may make her life seem "perfect" but it's not.

Meanwhile, this is not her first sighting with a mysterious man as she was spotted at a Starbucks on August 23, with an unidentified male passenger in her car.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears getting close to criminal housekeeper, raising concerns amidst Sam Asghari divorce