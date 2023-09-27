Britney Spears spotted with bandages following alarming Instagram video of knife dance

Just a few hours after Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing with knives, she posted another video. In the second video, Britney was seen sporting bandages on her right wrist. While dancing with knives in itself was a striking concern for many who viewed the story, bandages came in as a shock. Judging by the same clothes, it seems that both the videos were from the same day. All of this comes at a time when Britney is working on the legal proceedings of her split from Sam Asghari. Here is everything to know about the dance video and the bandages.

Britney seen in bandages

After posting a video of herself dancing with knives, Britney Spears certainly has raised concerns among fans after she was seen sporting a bandage and an apparent cut on her body in a recent video posted on Instagram. The clip, which surfaced on Tuesday, showcased the singer dancing energetically while wearing a polka-dot crop top and white bikini bottoms. In the video, Britney Spears can be seen with a white bandage wrapped around her arm, drawing attention to the visible injury. In addition, there was an apparent cut on her thigh, which left fans worried about her well-being.

As per Page Six, Britney captioned the post, making reference to her 'Pretty Woman' top and her fascination with polka dots. However, what truly alarmed her followers was the connection between this post and a previous one she shared. Just a day earlier, Britney had posted a video of herself dancing with two sharp butcher knives in her hands.

Initially, the caption of the video was a shocker as Britney wrote, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!!" The video showed her twirling the sharp objects while smiling. However, to reassure her concerned fans, Britney later updated the caption, stating, "Don’t worry, they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon !!!"

Since the comment section of most of her posts is turned off, it is difficult to find out what her fans have to say about the cuts. However, dancing with knives is certainly something that is not safe without the right supervision. All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: ‘There was no competing with the GOAT’: When Jamie Lynn Spears revealed why she did not become a pop star like sister Britney Spears