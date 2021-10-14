Britney Spears subtly shades ex Justin Timberlake with THIS reference to their 2002 breakup

Britney Spears is back to being her sassy self and after living an extensively controlled life under her father's conservatorship, it seems after his suspension, the singer is truly enjoying her freedom. After seemingly shading her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and also calling out her family in a recent post, Britney's new Instagram post took a dig at ex Justin Timberlake.

The 39-year-old singer shared a video herself where she was seen sporting different looks and trying out new outfits among which, one of them showed her wearing a cap that reminded many of the 2000s fashion. In her caption though, Britney seemed to shade Timberlake in the sassiest of ways as she wrote, "The hat …. wait I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video with that hat in Cry Me A River !!! Oh shit, that’s ME !!! I’m Britney Spears ??? I guess I forget that sometimes."

For the unreversed, Timberlake released breakup anthem, Cry Me a River, back in 2002 after his split with Britney and it seemed to be a tell-all on their breakup. The duo met in the 90s and during the filming of The Mickey Mouse Club and went on to date later. Britney and Justin were one of Hollywood's most talked about couples and even had a rather public break up in 2002.

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

While rumours suggested that Spears had cheated on the NSYNC singer with a backup dancer that led to their breakup, Timberlake seemed to confirm the reports with his Cry Me a River music video about a cheating girlfriend and featured a model whose appearance and style resembled to Spears at the time.

After the recent documentary, Framing Britney Spears released and made a mention of Spears being brutally shamed by the media as well as Timberlake, Justin took to his social media to release an apology to Spears for his "actions contributing to the problem."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears plans to write a fiction book, takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle