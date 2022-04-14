Britney Spears talks about motherhood; Teases the idea of starting a pregnancy podcast

Britney Spears recently announced her pregnancy. The singer is expecting her first child with fiance Sam Asghari and it's been an exciting time for fans who have been thrilled with this update on the pop star's life. In her new Instagram post, Britney spoke about motherhood and raising her sons Sean and Jayden whom she shares with Kevin Federline.

Speaking about how she was rudely treated by the media, the last time she was pregnant, Britney wrote a lengthy note as she spoke about being a young mother who dealt with a lot of challenges. She wrote, "My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24. I thought about it last night … I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house !!!"

As the singer is now set to welcome her third child, Britney in her post spoke about trying to find happiness in smaller things and mentioned how she enjoys putting on makeup. She added, "It’s time for me to indulge into thinking … books … makeup … classic movies … great conversations … and the best sex ever!!!" She also teased how woke up feeling like she should start a pregnancy podcast to talk about her mixed emotions and hormones amid her motherhood journey.

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

While Britney didn't confirm if she will really start a podcast, fans seemed to be thrilled with the idea and left several comments asking her to do it. Her close friend Paris Hilton also left a message for her in the comments and said, "Love your honesty and vulnerability." Also, Ariana Grande whom Britney thanked in her post for sending out her brand's makeup products commented calling Spears a "Queen" and added, "you deserve every single ounce of love and joy that this life has to offer."

