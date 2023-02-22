Britney Spears talks in an accent in latest VIDEO, urges fans to not call cops on her if she deletes Instagram

Britney Spears has posted a new video on her social media space. A few hours back, the Princess of Pop took to her Instagram handles and shared a video where she could be seen talking with an accent, which appears to be a mix of Australian and British. The singer touches upon a variety of subjects in this latest clip. Britney also urged her fans to not call the cops on her if she deletes Instagram. Scroll below to learn more. Britney Spears tells fans to not call the cops in new VIDEO

In the video posted by Britney Spears, she can be seen excitedly displaying a dress that she made for herself. Moreover, she also showcases another outfit which a brand sent to her. The Toxic singer did not reveal the name of the brand in the video. “Thank you company for sending me this dress,” the 41-year-old singer said. Moving forward, Britney talked to her fans directly. “Guys, I just want you to know, if I shut down my Instagram, don’t call the cops,” she said. The singer then started running past the camera as she shouted, “Don’t ever be a roller coaster!” She ended the video by running past the camera once more while she added again, “Never be a roller coaster!” Britney Spears Instagram video

Along with this video, she also added a caption that read, “Stay humble out there, y’all (unicorn emojis) !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star (star emohi) have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …” The Oops!...I Did It Again singer closed the comments option on her post. When Britney Spears slammed her fans for sending cops to her residence Last month, Britney Spears called out her fans in a Twitter post after they sent cops to her house to perform a wellness check after she deleted her Instagram account. In her Twitter post, she revealed the reason why she left Instagram. She wrote, “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.” Writing further, she expressed her opinion about the decision of some of her fans to call the police to her house. She said that she was shocked and that the action was uncalled for. She further added that it was “a way to make (her) look bad”.

ALSO READ: Sam Asghari steps up for wife Britney Spears amidst health speculations, calls it "inappropriate"