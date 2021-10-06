Britney Spears’ team preparing her for life 'without restrictions' post conservatorship win?

After living under her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship, Britney might soon be able to have control of her life again. While the elder Spears has been suspended from overseeing Britney’s conservatorship, she is still not completely free. The hearing on November 12 might specify Britney’s fate on her ongoing conservatorship battle in court.

According to People, Britney’s team has been preparing the singer for a life without the conservatorship arrangement as her loyal Matthew Rosengart is “now focusing on terminating the entire conservatorship.” As per a report, via People, a source close to the outlet has opened up on whether Britney would be able to make her own decisions if her conservatorship gets removed permanently. As every decision of the singer was being taken by the conservatorship team since 2008, the source, via People weighs in on whether the singer would be able to make her own choices post conservatorship termination.

"It's going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions,” the source said, via People. The outlet has also reported that Britney’s finance team and conservators are planning a way to “protect Britney and her finances.” The source, via People, has noted that her fortune might be put into a trust with professional managers.

The source, via People, has also reported that Britney’s beau Sam Asghari has been a “great influence” on her. When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused...When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself. He's encouraged her to think about performing again, but it seems she's just not ready."

